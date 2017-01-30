Hibernians lift cup

Hibernians players, officials and a group of young fans pose with the BOV KO trophy, yesterday. Photo: Wally Galea

Hibernians 78

Gżira Athleta 70

(16-22, 10-10, 20-13, 14-15 – 18-10)

Hibernians lifted the Bank of Valletta KO trophy for the third time (their other successes go back to 1988 and 1989) after an overtime win over pre-match favourites Gżira Athleta, yesterday.

Athleta had the better start and raced to a 22-12 lead which, however, was neutralised following a nine-point Hibs’ streak over the next three minutes of play although Athleta maintained the upperhand till the interval – 32-26 in front.

Hibs soon overturned the score as they adopted a more offensive stance in the early stages of the second half with a 16-2 run. However, Athleta soon got their long distance shots going and in the next two minutes, three treys put them back in front.

A tit-for-tat ensued in the last quarter with Hibs enjoying a slight lead most of the time.

Hibs lost forward Adrian Micallef with fouls midway into this quarter and then there were treys from Athleta’s Zammit and Vella for a tied score – 60-60.

Athleta lost Naudi and Whitehead in the last minutes, and Shoults earlier, with fouls as Stefan Vella could have closed the match for Hibs in regular time but missed two free-shots so extra-time was needed to determine a winner.

Hibs started the five-minute overtime with two three-pointers from Attard and Lizaur as they opened a 70-65 lead with Athleta missing a series of free-shots.

With Athleta trying to stop the clock, Hibs maintained composure from the free-shot line to ascertain the win.

Peter Perotti, BOV Chief Officer, presented the BOV KO trophy to the winners as well as the MVP award to Hibs pivot Lizaur.

Hibs coach Norbert Borg said success yesterday was the fruit of sheer hard work put in by his players during training.

“The team trained hard and prepared well for this final,” he said.

“We were composed and strong in defence for almost the entire match. In the last few minutes of we committed some turnovers and Athleta took advantage to tie the game.

“However, our young players showed great confidence and determination throughout, also boosted by the constant backing they got from our supporters.”

Hibs: P. Attard, M. Hampton, L. Farrugia 3, S. Attard 11, I. Bonett 2, K. Sultana, S. Vella 1, F. Mariani 16, A. Lizaur 37, A. Micallef 8, E. Xuereb.

Athleta: M. Naudi 7, R. Vella 14, D. Camilleri 9, P. Shoults 2, F. Mifsud Bonnici, B. Zammit 10, J. Bos 2, N. Lubrano, S. Vincic, M. Gauci Montaldo 1, J. Whitehead 25.

Referees: B. Vassallo, Z. Dobro-savljevic, C. Farrugia.