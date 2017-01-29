Six teenagers found dead in German garden house
Six teenagers have been found dead in a garden house near the southern German city of Wuerzburg.
Bavarian police said the owner of the garden in Arnstein, about 47 miles east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four others, all aged 18 or 19, this morning.
He went there to investigate after failing to contact his children, who held a party in the garden last night.
Wuerzburg police said that the circumstances of the deaths are unclear but that there were no immediate indications of a violent crime.
