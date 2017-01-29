Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 08:46 by

Reuters

Boat carrying 28 Chinese tourists goes missing in Borneo

Bad weather hampers Malaysian search efforts

A rescue effort began after the boat failed to arrive by 9.50pm. Photo: Shutterstock

A rescue effort began after the boat failed to arrive by 9.50pm. Photo: Shutterstock

A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, is missing off the coast of Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said today.

The boat left Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Malaysia's eastern Sabah state, at about 9 am (0100 GMT) yesterday bound for the popular tourist spot of Mengalum island, officials said.

It was reported missing at about 9.50 pm after failing to arrive at the island and a search operation was launched soon after, Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director Rahim Ramli said.

Bad weather was hampering the search effort, which covers an area of about 400 nautical square miles.

"We are looking at strong winds and choppy waters," he said.

The Malaysian navy, maritime police and air force were involved in the search, the MMEA said in a statement.

The Chinese consulate in Kota Kinabalu has asked the state government to step up the search effort, the Chinese official Xinhua news agency said.

The China National Tourism Administration said it has initiated emergency response procedures.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'It looks like the world is preparing...

  2. Trump bars door to refugees, visitors...

  3. Trump wants good relations with Russia,...

  4. Confusion, lawsuits, counteraction:...

  5. Abdication letter, papers give insight...

  6. Survivors visit Auschwitz 72 years after...

  7. Barcelona bans new hotels in city centre

  8. The Knights of Malta-Vatican feud: a...

  9. Mexicans unite against Trump's border...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed