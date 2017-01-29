Upgrade to a new cloud payroll system

Many years back, payroll processing was done manually. Incredibly, there are organisations which still process manual payroll and returns today.

Payroll processing was among the first business interests to attract attention for software deployments. Databyte was among the first to deliver payroll software to its clients while running a bureau service on behalf of clients addressing their pay calculations and compilation of regulatory returns.

This in-house processing for third party clients demanded an accurate, easy-to-use and intuitive process to help the company’s operators render the service efficiently while stimulating the company to embed these characteristics into all future payroll versions to the present release.

Payroll processing requires calculations to a high degree of accuracy ensuring the right amounts are paid and proper deductions done according to the local employment regulations and legislation. Payroll function also demands a robust dose of proper audit trails to justify financial and remuneration transactions. All employers need to demonstrate efficiency and professionalism with employees.

Payroll procurement decisions today hover on cloud versus on premise options. As a user, you will be driven to go for a cost effective quality product that is intuitive, simple to use and effective with all the required outputs ranging from CIR returns, bank transfers and employee and management reports – and all this in a secure framework that guarantees system integrity.

Payroll software should cater for single, multi-company and bureau servicing while supporting various pay frequencies. Payroll systems benefit greatly if they also interface with finance packages, other HR systems such as leave management systems, time and attendance, and rostering and scheduling systems. The new Databyte Payroll was designed for such system integration.

Payroll function also demands a robust dose of proper audit trails to justify financial and remuneration transactions

Not all payroll systems perform in the same way. It is very common for systems to be unnecessarily costly, too complex and full of unnecessary clutter with an unfriendly user experience, do not interface with other modules, are not helpful, intuitive and easy to update, and do not backup easily.

Committing to a payroll may be a complex process like the payroll process itself. However companies with sufficient experience can provide proper professional assistance because they have been exposed to client demands. Databyte, with its 30 years of experience, can offer such professional help.

Cloud provides users with a number of benefits, including reduced costs. Unlike on premise hosting, cloud applications are less costly due to lower infrastructure and security related needs. Cloud allows geographically remote users to access applications online while offering updated versions of a software system that is instantly available to all users.

Cloud framework lets users experiment and choose best options for their needs. Cloud flexibility is also about system scalability and allows users to use, access and pay only for what they use, with a fast deployment time and no capital expenditure required.

Another advantage is that the energy needed for cloud computing is far less than the average amount for on-site deployment. Different organisations securely share the same physical resources.

Cloud offers automated backup allowing recovery in case of downtime scenarios as well as added security – hardly any on premise infrastructure can be as robust and secure as a cloud platform that is certified for security.

Databyte’s new cloud payroll affords easy user sys administration, allowing easy user and employee addition as well as allocation of user rights and authorisations. Support, licence subscription and online payments are easy via the Databyte Fusion platform that runs Workforce.

Databyte has developed a state-of-the art software product that runs on the Azure cloud technology and a robust framework supporting all future applications to be developed by the company. Databyte payroll is part of the cloud Workforce HR suite.

For additional information contact Databyte on [email protected].