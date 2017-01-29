Going to the dogs

The original Watch Dogs had a lot of flaws but very few redeeming features. Among its main flaws was that the protagonist, Aiden Pearce, was quite unlikeable, which is a problem for a character that drives the main revenge action. The main redeeming feature was that, as a cyber-drama, it really worked.

The sequel takes the original game’s good points and builds on them. Developer Ubisoft Montreal took the foundations of the original and built a fun game. Moreover, the new lead character, Marcus Holloway, is likeable.

The massive improvements in Watch Dogs II are also down to the change in scenery – instead of the rainy and grey Chicago of the first instalment, now we have a beautiful rendition of the open world of San Francisco and the Bay Area. The script is also great, combining satire, sharp wit and a good dose of charm.

In Watch Dogs II, DedSec, a hackers organisation, recruits Holloway, after he had sneaked into the offices of a surveillance company to erase his personal data. Holloway’s mission is to use his hacking abilities to take down a bunch of millionaires and companies who are conducting all kinds of cyber attacks and corporate espionage.

The missions are dynamic, the action involving and the frequent chases exciting. Worth investing some of your free hours in the game.