Connecting easily

Vodafone Malta’s new home internet service was launched with one main tag-line – convenience. And convenient it certainly is because installing the service is pretty much straightforward – you just get the modem, plug it into a conventional electrical socket, and it’s done. No holes in the wall, no wires running around or messy installation, and no waiting to make an appointment with a technician.

The device itself is sleek – the modem design can complement any interior and is non-intrusive. The modem is also user-friendly with a main indicator which tells you the strength of your signal depending on the light: cyan light means a perfect connection with 4G, dark blue light means a good connection, and yellow light indicates a poor connection.

You also get a free trial period and multiple devices can be connected simultaneously.