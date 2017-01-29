Casting the popular vote

For the first time this year, the Malta Communications Authority has decided to open the Best Social Media Campaign Category in the eBusiness Awards 2016 to public voting.

This is a category that, by its very nature, entails social engagement and indeed, public voting will be a realistic measure of the effectiveness of these campaigns.

The Best Social Media Campaign Category (50 per cent people’s choice) aims to reward the campaign that best managed to exploit this ripe marketing platform. The adjudication committee has already selected its preferred campaign out of the finalists, now it is up to the public to decide the winner.

The four finalists in this category are: New York Best, developed by Anchovy; Go @ L-Istrina, developed by BPC; Kinnie (Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd), developed by BPC; and Icon, Consumers’ use of Social Media in Malta 2016

The public is encouraged to cast their vote until noon on February 6, 2017. Anyone can cast a vote by visiting the MCA eBusiness Awards website on ebusinessawards.mca.org.mt/social-media-public-voting.

By entering an e-mail address, anyone casting a vote also enters a draw to win two tickets to the event. The winner will be randomly selected from all the email addresses submitted.

The MCA would like to publicly thank Melita and GO for their financial support.