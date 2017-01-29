The spectacular failure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and its infamous exploding batteries spelled bad news for the Korean brand – however, it also provided other technology companies with a big-screened Android phone to sell, with the opportunity to push their own products.

One of the brands likely to benefit from Samsung’s misfortune is Huawei. In fact, the Chinese company was quick to push its new flagship phone – the Mate 9.

The Mate is a long-running series – the latest model is a huge leap from the previous, in terms of software, hardware and longevity. It is also slimmer and smarter than the Mate 8 and boasts updated internals and a new dual camera set-up courtesy of Leica, which is Huawei’s imaging partner.

Running on the efficient Android 7.0 Nougat, the Mate 9 must have one of the highest screen-to-body ratios of currently available smartphones. In fact Huawei managed to squeeze a 5.9-inch screen, with a quite impressive display capability – Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus and Google’s Pixel XL have 5.5-inch screens – in a body that is 7.9mm thick and 78.9mm wide. The downside is the weight, which clocks in at 190g – however, that means that the phablet feels hefty and solidly built.

The Mate 9 packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage – the Chinese company will also release a limited edition Porsche Design Mate 9 with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.