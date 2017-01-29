Ta' Qali runners joined by football legend Gary Neville
Runners taking part in a 10-kilometre race in Ta' Qali this morning were stunned to discover that one of their fellow athletes was football pundit and former England and Manchester United captain Gary Neville.
The race was organised by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association and saw athletes run in a circuit around Ta' Qali.
Photographer Wally Galea captured this photo of the Manchester United stalwart as he approached the finish line.
Mr Neville, who has previously said he considers Malta to be his second home, retired from professional football in 2011.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.