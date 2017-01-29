Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 13:48

Ta' Qali runners joined by football legend Gary Neville

Runners taking part in a 10-kilometre race in Ta' Qali this morning were stunned to discover that one of their fellow athletes was football pundit and former England and Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

Gary Neville has said he has a soft spot for Malta. Photo: Wally GaleaGary Neville has said he has a soft spot for Malta. Photo: Wally Galea

The race was organised by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association and saw athletes run in a circuit around Ta' Qali. 

Photographer Wally Galea captured this photo of the Manchester United stalwart as he approached the finish line.

Mr Neville, who has previously said he considers Malta to be his second home, retired from professional football in 2011. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Usain Bolt returns gold medal from 2008...

  2. Pembroke stun Hamrun to end negative streak

  3. Sliema sign Uruguayan Correa

  4. Confident Chelsea see off Brentford in...

  5. Malta futsal side denied by last-gasp goal

  6. Leaders Balzan throw away two-goal lead...

  7. Sport Malta Awards semi-finalists announced

  8. Liverpool suffer shock FA Cup defeat to...

  9. Serena Williams beats sister to become...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed