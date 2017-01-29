Ta' Qali runners joined by football legend Gary Neville

Runners taking part in a 10-kilometre race in Ta' Qali this morning were stunned to discover that one of their fellow athletes was football pundit and former England and Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

Gary Neville has said he has a soft spot for Malta. Photo: Wally Galea

The race was organised by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association and saw athletes run in a circuit around Ta' Qali.

Photographer Wally Galea captured this photo of the Manchester United stalwart as he approached the finish line.

Mr Neville, who has previously said he considers Malta to be his second home, retired from professional football in 2011.