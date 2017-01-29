Sports round-up

Basketball, NBA: LeBron James scored 31 points and made 11 assists, Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-116 for just their third win in nine games on Friday. The outcome was closer than it should have been after the Nets tallied 43 points in the fourth quarter, continuing a trend of scoring at least 40 points in the final quarter of three losses to Cleveland this season.

Baseball: The 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2019 will be held at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians. The Indians returned to the World Series last fall for the first time since 1997, which also was the last time the team hosted the All-Star Game. The Indians took the Chicago Cubs to seven games in 2016 before losing a dramatic World Series. Cleveland also hosted the All-Star Game in 1935, 1954, 1963 and 1981.

Cricket: Former Australia batsman Stuart Law is the new West Indies head coach. The 48-year-old joins West Indies having acted as Australia’s batting coach for the 2016 Sri Lanka tour. Law completes the new-look West Indies coaching team, headed by director of cricket Jimmy Adams and chairman of selectors Courtney Browne. The former one-day specialist batsman has signed a two-year contract.

Boxing: Lee Selby did not defend his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Barros yesterday after the bout was called off just over 24 hours before it was due to take place. Selby was set to fight the Argentine in Las Vegas but it has been cancelled after Barros did not meet requirements set by the Nevada Athletic Commission, with the announcement coming just before the weigh-in at the MGM Grand.