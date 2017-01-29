Winners of Bike2Work campaign

Paragon Europe chairman Edwin Ward, Joseph Vella (representing Joanne Busuttil, winner of the e-Bike), Bernard Mallia, David Demarco, Norman Mifsud and Silvana Sant’Angelo from Mapfre MSV Life, the winning company which was presented a bike rack.

Paragon Europe chairman Edwin Ward said over 415 individuals and 17 local organisations registered and participated in the Bike2Work Campaign, making this initiative one of the most successful campaigns managed by Paragon Europe to date.

Joanne Busuttil is the winner of an e-Bike as first prize and Mapfre MSV Life, the winning company, was awarded with a bike rack.

Mr Ward said the two-week campaign, hosted by Paragon Europe through the EU Intelligent Energy Programme, encouraged individuals to opt to commute to work with their bicycle. All participating individuals had to register by visiting www.bike2workmalta.eu to enter the chance of winning an e-Bike. Companies could also register to participate by encouraging their employees through incentives and events.

Bike2Work is supported by the European Cyclists’ Federation, the umbrella association of European bicycle organisations. ECF is committed to being a resource centre for campaigns by giving long-term support and coordinating knowledge dissemination.

Bike2Work has 12 partners from Europe all with different experiences in bike-to-work campaigning. This pan-European approach offers great opportunities for know-how transfer and the combining of successful campaign elements from different campaigns. Bike2Work celebrates this diversity and the knowledge-exchange it encourages because it leads to more efficient and more successful campaigns.

“More than the fact that the campaign managed to achieve its targets, the it stirred a national debate on how important and urgent it is to start considering alternative modes of transport to curb growing traffic and congestion problems. Traffic congestion and pollution have become a national problem and yet, although important solutions are possible, very few seem ready to start doing something about it,” Mr Ward said.

“Through our two-week campaign, Paragon Europe is proud to have done its part and introduced cycling as a doable transport alternative. We managed to raise awareness about the four benefits of choosing to cycle: reducing car pollution, contributing to a reduction in traffic, increasing physical activity and encouraging the creation of a wider mobility infrastructure,” said Mr Ward, who also thanked campaign sponsor Magri Cycles.

Norman Mifsud, chief officer, HR and corporate services, Mapfre MSV Life, said he was pleased that his company was declared the winning company of the Bike2Work campaign.

He said: “As a life insurance company we take on well-being initiatives related to exercise and nutrition and we participated in this because it is in line with the our values and efforts to encourage staff and clients to lead a healthy life. We are also aware of the current traffic situation in Malta and therefore biking to work could be a faster alternative for some employees.