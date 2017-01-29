The President’s engagements

8am The President departs Malta on an official working visit to Rome.

5pm The President meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome.

Tuesday

2pm The President is presented with credentials by the Australian High Commissioner, Julienne Hince, at the Palace, Valletta.

3.35pm The President is presented with credentials by Rumanian Ambassador of George Gabriel Bologan at the Palace, Valletta.

4.45pm The President is presented with credentials by the Ambassador of El Salvador, Sandra Elizabeth Alas Guidos, at the Palace, Valletta.

5.50pm The President is presented with credentials by Cambodian Ambassador Widhya Chem at the Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President and Mr Preca host a reception in honour of the newly-accredited Ambassadors and High Commissioner at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.10am The President receives Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President visits and takes part in an informal discussion with students from QSI International School in Attard.

Noon The President visits and meets students from St Clare’s College Primary School, Sliema.

4pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President receives Frate Alessandro Brustenghi on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President attends a public lecture by Julie Shedd, entitled ‘Extremism and the media’, organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President meets representatives from the non-governmental organisations which form part of the National Cancer Platform at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

9am The President meets students from G.F. Abela Junior College, Msida.

1.45pm The President meets Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9am The President delivers the opening speech at a conference entitled ‘We can. I can’, organised by the National Cancer Platform, at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

2.30pm The President receives Kevin Schembri, CEO of Mental Health Malta, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President visits an activity organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day at San Anton Palace.

7.10pm The President presides over the ceremony of Premju Żagħżugħ tas-Sena at St Dominic’s church, Rabat.

Saturday

9.30am The President visits Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital, Tal-Qroqq.

11am The President visits a cancer awareness activity, organised by the National Cancer Platform on the occasion of World Cancer Day 2017, in Valletta.

7.30pm The President attends a concert organised by the Vilhena Band Club, by Frate Alessandro Brustenghi, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, in Floriana.

Sunday

4pm The President attends Mass at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, organised by Passi and Beyond Voluntary Group.