Premium Content subscribers
Kenneth Abela is one of the winners of the 12 Days of Christmas competition targeting Times of Malta Premium Content subscribers. He is seen receiving his gift voucher from Andre Parnis, head of finance representing Valletta Cruise Port. Bottom: Premium Content subscriber Kevin Gatt (represented here by his wife Suzanne) is one of the winners of the 12 Days of Christmas competition, which was held last month for Times of Malta Premium Content subscribers. She is seen here receiving her gift hamper from Ingrid Zerafa from InCampagnia Malta.
