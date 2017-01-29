Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);
Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);
Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);
Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406);
Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);
Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);
St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);
Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);
The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);
Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);
Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971).
• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.
• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
• The mobile blood unit will be next to Marsascala parish church, today 8.30am-1pm. For enquiries call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
