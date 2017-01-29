Advert
PKF holds artistic New Year reception

Max Zammit and Nadine Zammit.

PKF heralded in the New Year at the Casino Maltese, Valletta, where it hosted an art exhibition in aid of the Muscular Dystrophy Group, exhibiting works by 10 artists. Proceeds collected from the sale of the paintings were donated to the charity. Participating artists included Alexia Coppini, Anastasia Pace, Carmel Bonello, Clements Hasengschwandtner, Glenn Ellul, Ilina Filipova, Jacqueline Agius, Liudmyla Skrivanek, Peter Rock and Winston Hassall.

PKF Malta partner Pierre Mangion, Alexia Coppini and Capt. Graham Carlton.PKF Malta partner Pierre Mangion, Alexia Coppini and Capt. Graham Carlton.
Elena Codruta Mallia, Competitiveness Minister Manuel Mallia, PKF Malta Partner Pierre Mangion, PKF Malta business executive Collette Mangion and PKF Malta business associate Marilyn Mifsud.Elena Codruta Mallia, Competitiveness Minister Manuel Mallia, PKF Malta Partner Pierre Mangion, PKF Malta business executive Collette Mangion and PKF Malta business associate Marilyn Mifsud.
PKF staff members Victor Muscat, Michael Caruana, Mark Gatt, Reuben Zammit, Rowen Bonello and Emily Magro.PKF staff members Victor Muscat, Michael Caruana, Mark Gatt, Reuben Zammit, Rowen Bonello and Emily Magro.
