PKF holds artistic New Year reception
PKF heralded in the New Year at the Casino Maltese, Valletta, where it hosted an art exhibition in aid of the Muscular Dystrophy Group, exhibiting works by 10 artists. Proceeds collected from the sale of the paintings were donated to the charity. Participating artists included Alexia Coppini, Anastasia Pace, Carmel Bonello, Clements Hasengschwandtner, Glenn Ellul, Ilina Filipova, Jacqueline Agius, Liudmyla Skrivanek, Peter Rock and Winston Hassall.
