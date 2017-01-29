New parish priest for Paola church
Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed Fr George Schembri (right) as the new parish priest of Lourdes parish in Paola.
Fr Schembri was ordained to the priesthood in June 2012 and served as vice parish priest at St Mary’s parish, Mqabba. In 2015 he was appointed vice parish priest at St Catherine’s parish, Żurrieq.
He was born on February 8, 1985, and educated at Stella Maris School, Balzan, St Elizabeth School, Sliema and at Dun Ġużepp Brigella Lyceum, Ħamrun. He continued his tertiary studies at the Faculty of Theology of the University of Malta.
Fr Schembri is also chaplain at St Benedict College, Kirkop.
