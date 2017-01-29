Mix-and-mingle bowling event on Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s day, Eden Superbowl is hosting a mix-and-mingle bowling event where individuals and groups can enjoy a fun game of bowling and meet new people on the lanes.
Because not everyone has a date on Valentine’s Day, this is the perfect opportunity for friends to have fun together and/or to meet new people.
All participants need to do is sign up as an individual or a group in advance. They can then be put into teams and will be able to enjoy two games of bowling on dedicated lanes, have a complimentary drink and chat to other participants during the games and at the bar.
The top scorer of the event will win a free meal for two at Waterbiscuit.
Participation will cost €10 for two games of bowling and a complimentary drink.
The event is supported by Ginger Joe, represented by P. Cutajar.
To book a slot for this event, call 2371 0777 or e-mail [email protected].
