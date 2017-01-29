Mgr Charles Vella, Founder of the Cana Movement, Sliema, writes:

Lina Thake was an early pioneer of the Cana Movement and I was close to her for decades. Lina always brought a ray of hope and a smile to all the couples she met for counselling. In her talks to couples, her broadcasts and her articles she always was not just a counsellor, but a ‘mother’.

All this she did for the Lord with a genuine sense of gene­rosity, sacrifice and the encouragement of her dear husband Charles. In the meantime she carried on with her mission of a mother, facing with joy many sacrifices.

What I always admired was her openness to the problems of many couples she counselled, through listening, empathy and not being judgemental. During marriage counselling she spoke with an open heart.

The Cana Movement and her family should be proud for all the good she did. Like Mother Mary she lived according to the will of God in a deep spiritual way along with the wit, hu­mour and love of Charles.

Lina, thank you for all you did for others, for even today, Cana has in you and in Salvinu Muscat and Joe Ellul recently departed, an example for all those who today work for families, refugees and children.

My prayers and condolences go to Charles and her family.