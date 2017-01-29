Le Meridien presentation
Ten readers were the winners of the Le Meridien competition held in the first week of December in the Times of Malta. They each won an overnight stay at Le Meridien Hotel, which includes dinner for two at Taro Restaurant. Seen here are, from left, John Borg (representing Frank Muscat), Margaret Camilleri, Neal Debono, operations director at Le Meridien, Elizabeth Gregory, Alana Abela, Richard Bonello, Marlene Lautier and Mariella Gatt (representing Marie Claire Gatt).
