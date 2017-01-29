Forthcoming Din l-Art Ħelwa activities

• ‘The ‘Wonder Women’ of the Baroque Age’ is a public talk that Sandra Mifsud Bonnici will deliver on Thursday at 6.30pm at the premises of Din l-Art Ħelwa, 133, Melita Street, Valletta. Women in 18th-century Malta were under the control of husbands, brothers, fathers or even sons. Yet a substantial number of these women managed to overcome the restrictions imposed on them by law and society. Ms Mifsud Bonnici is a senior lecturer in Systems of Knowledge at the Junior College. The talk is being held in collaboration with the University of Malta’s International Institute for Baroque Studies. Admission is free but donations to Din l-Art Ħelwa would be appreciated.

• A sale of publications at bargain prices on Malta’s cultural, historical, architectural, artistic and environmental patrimony will be held by Din l-Art Ħelwa at Old Bakery Street, corner with 133, Melita Street, Valletta, on Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 4pm and next Sunday from 9.30am to 1pm.

• Din l-Art Ħelwa’s first tour for 2017 to heritage sites will visit Għallis Tower, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, and Wignacourt Tower, St Paul’s Bay, on February 18 from 9am to 12.30pm. It is being coordinated by Ian Camilleri and led by Martin Vella. Partici­pants will meet at Msida Bastions Historic Gardens where a minivan will take them on the tour. To book a place, call Rosanne or Annmarie on 2122 5952 and send a €10 donation together with the booking form by February 15. Bookings are on a first-come, first-served basis.