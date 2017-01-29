Discussion on Malta-China relations

To mark the 45th anniversary of the setting up of Malta’s relations with the People’s Republic of China a discussion on the subject will be held on Tuesday at 6.30pm at the University of Malta’s Valletta campus in St Paul Street.

The speakers are former Labour Foreign Affairs Minister Alex Sciberras Trigona, former Nationalist Foreign Minister Michael Frendo and Malta-China Friendship Society chairman Reno Calleja, who was a former Labour MP and minister in the 1970s and 1980s.

The discussion will be chaired by Anthony DeGiovani, vice president of the Society.

The public is invited to attend.