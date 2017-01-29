Dental Probe presentation
David Muscat, editor of the Maltese Dental Journal and president of the Dental Association of Malta, presenting a copy of The Dental Probe to David Andrew, consultant radiologist from Sheffield, on the occasion of the 3D Dental imaging course organised at The Hilton earlier this month as part of the Dental Association’s Continuing Professional Education commitment to its members. The event was sponsored by Bart Enterprises Ltd.
