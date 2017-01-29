Colloquium with Holocaust survivors
A colloquium with Holocaust survivors will be held on Friday from 6 to 8pm at San Anton Palace, Attard, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, which commemorates victims and survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi persecutions and other genocides. The main speakers are Franz Michalski, Petra Michalski, Nico Kamp and Sami Modiano, who will share their stories and experiences. The colloquium, which is being hosted by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, will be facilitated by Pyt Farrugia. Places are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a place, call 2148 4662 or e-mail [email protected] by Tuesday.
