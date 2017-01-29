Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 00:01

Ceremony to mark process of beatification

The opening of the case of the diocesan process of beatification and canonisation of God’s servant, Carmelite Fr Avertan Fenech (1871-1943) will be held on Thursday at 5pm at the Carmelite church, Mdina, followed by Mass at 6pm, for the feast of the presentation of our Lord in the temple, at Mdina Cathedral, celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Everyone is welcome.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. A walk on a Sunday

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. Announcements

  5. The Met Opera’s Don Giovanni

  6. Valletta International Baroque Festival ends

  7. Casino-themed staff party

  8. New parish priest for Paola church

  9. 80 years of postal history in Żejtun

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed