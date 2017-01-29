Ceremony to mark process of beatification

The opening of the case of the diocesan process of beatification and canonisation of God’s servant, Carmelite Fr Avertan Fenech (1871-1943) will be held on Thursday at 5pm at the Carmelite church, Mdina, followed by Mass at 6pm, for the feast of the presentation of our Lord in the temple, at Mdina Cathedral, celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Everyone is welcome.