Sunday, January 29, 2017, 00:01

Casino-themed staff party

Denise Xuereb, Anġlu Xuereb and Michael Warrington.

Employees from various departments and sectors within AX Holdings attended a casino-themed party held earlier this month at Villa Arrigo, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. They all celebrated a successful year, mingling with colleagues during the event, hosted by founder and chairman of the AX Group of Companies, Anġlu Xuereb.

Eugene Warrington, Jacqueline Camilleri, Tiana Vella and Jessica and Christian Cefai.Eugene Warrington, Jacqueline Camilleri, Tiana Vella and Jessica and Christian Cefai.
The Copperfield&rsquo;s Restaurant team.The Copperfield’s Restaurant team.
The Luzzu Complex team: Andreas Dullnigg, Jamie Azzilla and James Fenech.The Luzzu Complex team: Andreas Dullnigg, Jamie Azzilla and James Fenech.
