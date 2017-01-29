Casino-themed staff party
Employees from various departments and sectors within AX Holdings attended a casino-themed party held earlier this month at Villa Arrigo, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. They all celebrated a successful year, mingling with colleagues during the event, hosted by founder and chairman of the AX Group of Companies, Anġlu Xuereb.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.