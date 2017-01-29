Announcements

Mr ANTHONY MOUSÙ and Miss INES BEZZINA WETTINGER

The marriage took place on Saturday, January 28, 1967, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema. Mgr Joseph Schembri celebrated the ceremony. Love and gratitude from your children Christopher and Caroline, Elizabeth and Dominic, and your adorable grandchildren Jeremy, Zak, Nick, Michaela and Giulia.

Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On January 27, AGNES, née Azzopardi, of Floriana, aged 90, wife of Salvino Camilleri, passed peacefully away at St Jean Antide Ward, Mount Carmel Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Salvino Camilleri, her son Frankie and his wife Judy, her daughter Maria Zahra and her husband Lawrence, her grandchildren André, Francesca and Mariah Therese, other family and friends. The funeral leaves Mount Carmel Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 30, at 1.15pm for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA. On January 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE of Lija, aged 84, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Evelyn Camilleri and her husband Edwin, her brothers Salvino Micallef and Luke Micallef and his wife Ann, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass was said on Thursday, January 26, at Lija parish church followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all those who attended the funeral.

MARTIN. Suddenly, on January 26, MARY ROSE, née Borg, passed away, aged 94. She joins her darling husband George Harry after 22 years and leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved family, her son David and his wife Kim, her daughter Sandra and her partner Joe Micallef, her adored grandsons Andrew, Neil, Timothy and Jack Harry, her nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held yesterday at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta, for the care shown to her during her residency there from June 2009 until her peaceful passing away.

SCICLUNA. On January 22, at Hospice Faro, San Vito, Turin, Italy, PINO, aged 60, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Katia Capato, his mother Ada, his brothers Aldo and his wife Dora and Mario and his wife Mariella, his nieces Claudia and her husband Owen Camilleri, Tiziana and her husband Nicolò Baldacchino Orland, and Francesca, his mother-in-law Edda, and his in-laws Claudia, Debora and Silvio in Italy, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, February 1, at 9.30am for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from back gate). Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On January 26, INEŻ, née Tabone, widow of Hanny, passed peacefully away at the venerable age of 103, surrounded by her beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughters Patricia Troubridge and Tessa and her husband John Mamo, her grandchildren Melissa Mailer Howat, Samantha Peck, Amelia Troubridge, Francesca Grech and Anthony Mamo and their respective wives and husbands,her great-grandchildren Georgina, Robert, Abigail, Daisy, Harry, James, Alexandra, Maxton, Ninu and Rafael, and other relatives and friends, especially Katie. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Monday, January 30, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Cherished and unfading memories of FRANS, a devoted father and grandfather. Remembered with love and gratitude on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Alex, Martin and families.

AZZOPARDI – CARMEN. In loving memory of a dear sister on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by Joe and Marilise and their family. A prayer is solicited.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memories of our beloved mother MARIA and brother HERMAN on their anniversary. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

COPPINI. On the first anniversary of the demise of MARIA VICTORIA of Sliema who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 26. She is deeply missed by her son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, and their mother Janine, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DeMARCO. In loving memory of mummy, daddy, JOE, REGGIE, and PHILIP whose seventh anniversary it is today. They are all so sorely missed. Ghita and Donald.

FARRUGIA. Treasured and loving memories of our dear parents ALFRED and ERMELINDA on their 55th and 45th anniversary. Their daughters Mary, Sr Gemma SJA, Nanette of the UK, daughter-in-law Imelda, nephews and nieces and other relatives. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Also our sister EVELYN on her fourth anniversary. May they rest in peace.

MICALLEF – JOHN H. (Roamer). On the fifth anniversary of his death as we remember, miss and think of him on this day and always with so much love in our hearts and prayers. Monica and Katja Wiedersum.

MIFSUD. Treasured memories of our mother ADELINA who passed away on January 29, 2000, and our father JOSEPH who passed away on June 6, 1991. Forever loved and missed by Joseph, Fr Tony, Sr Marie-Louise, Yvonne, her husband Francis and grandson Mario. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Georgette, his children Gordon, Steve, Glorianne, Melvyn and Carolanne, their respective spouses and his grandchildren. All Massescelebrated today, Sunday, January 29, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

PORTELLI – ANTHONY. On the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Grace, his son Philip and his wife Odette, daughter Madeleine, daughter-in-law Doris, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of EGIDIO (Eddie), a beloved father and grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Monica, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep him in Your care.

STAINES. In loving memory of EDGAR and JANE whose anniversaries occur at this time. Their children.

ZAMMIT MAEMPEL – ALBERT. In ever loving memory of a dear father who passed away to a better life 19 years ago. Those we love don’t go away. Deeply missed, they stay forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Cynthia and Edward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZARB. Treasured memories of our dearest parents ANDREW and MARLENE. Never forgotten by Simone and Winston, Rosalie and Patrick and grandchildren Andrew, Kristina and Matthew. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

ZARB. In loving memory of CARMEL A., a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Antoinette, daughters Mariella and Candida, sons John, Tonio, Andrè and Nicholas and their respective families. A prayer is solicited.