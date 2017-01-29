80 years of postal history in Żejtun

The Żejtun Philatelic Group will be issuing two personalised stamps and postcards to commemorate two milestones in Żejtun’s postal history.

One commemorates the 80th anniversary of the philatelic newspaper The Melita Post, published for the first time in 1937 by the Malta Philatelic Society Żejtun. The other shows the group’s logo commemorating the 15th anniversary of its foundation in 2002.

The postcards show two postal boxes in Żejtun and part of the front page of the two philatelic magazines, which originated in Żejtun. One of the postcards shows the Queen Victoria postal box, with No. 136, St Augustine Street, Żejtun, which was scheduled Grade 1 in 2007 by Mepa for its importance.

In fact, this postal box was manufactured in Malta from 1881-1901 and has a number of unique characteristics, such as the space to insert the plaque of postal information and the manufactured company is not engraved. It also shows part of the front page of the group’s magazine, founded by a number of enthusiastic Żejtun philatelists, which always served as part of the Żejtun local council.

This year will see four issues of The Melite Post.

The first day of cover of this philatelic material is January 31 and can be purchased only from the Żejtun council offices. The price for the whole set, with the first issue of The Melite Post included, is €2.80c. To order these stamps and postcards, call Żejtun local council on 2166 3866, Sean Chircop on 9920 3815 or e-mail [email protected].