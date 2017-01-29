Quotes and news

Bishop John McAreavey of Dromore, chairman of the Irish bishops’ Council for Justice and Peace, said:

“Unlike any time in our history, our collective duty of care towards migrants and refugees includes Irish society in a very significant way. This is true notwithstanding the enormous change that has taken place here over the past three decades, and the tempo of this change seems to be increasing rather than slowing.

“This change can be, at times, overwhelming and disorientating. It can sometimes leave us yearning for the so called ‘good old days’, when we felt things were slower, familiar and usually more predictable. There have been many changes in Irish society but the duty to love our neighbour no matter where he or she is from is unchanged and, thankfully, unchangeable.

“If people cannot earn enough to live a decent life in their own country then it is inevitable that many will attempt to move to places where the lowest paid job offers more hope than is possible in their own home.”

Importance of religions

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said: “I would like to stress the importance of the religions, which cannot be left only on the private ground; it is not only the expression of the personal feelings of the person, but religions have something to say also in a public arena.

“Of course in dialogue with all faiths, we are not asking nor requesting any privilege for the Catholic Church… we know that now we live in a pluralistic society where there are so many expressions of religious belief and religious faith; but I think that it is important that the authorities recognise the public role that religions could give to the public life.”

Cardinal warns about the rise of populism in Europe

Addressing journalists of SIR news agency, Avvenire and Rai in Brussels, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Genoa, said: “It [rise of populism in Europe] is not an answer to the problems and challenges of our time. It takes advantage of and feeds on discontent, but cannot control it. Instead, we need a new synthesis, a global vision to look to the future with hope.

“Yes, there may be the threat of a Fortress Europe. Widespread fears [in public opinion may] push politics towards a more defensive side. But that would be a mistake. Also, because no one has a magic bullet, no one can save themselves alone.”

Christ’s everyday calling

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “The call [to Peter and Andrew, James and John] reaches them in the midst of their everyday activity: the Lord reveals Himself to us not in an extraordinary or striking way, but in the everyday of our life. We must find the Lord there; and He reveals Himself there, makes our heart feel His love; and there – with this dialogue with Him in the everyday of our life – our heart changes.

“The first community of Christ’s disciples was born on the shores of the lake, in an unthinkable land. May the awareness of these beginnings arouse in us the desire to take the Word, the love and tenderness of Jesus to every context, even the most impervious and resistant. To take the Word to all the peripheries.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)