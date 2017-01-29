World sales record

Under the impetus of the Renault – Drive the Change plan, sales are on the rise for the fourth year running, making Groupe Renault the number-one French automotive group worldwide, with 3,182,625 vehicles registered in 2016.

Groupe Renault worldwide passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose by 13.3 per cent in 2016, against 4.6 per cent for the market as a whole. The group’s share of the world automotive market stands at 3.5 per cent (up 0.3 points on 2015). Both Renault and Dacia brands have registered record sales. Renault keeps its position as the world’s leading French brand. Renault Samsung Motors sales rose by 38.8 per cent.

World’s leading French brand

The group continued to benefit from buoyant conditions on the European automotive market (up seven per cent on 2015), with registrations up 11.8 per cent to 1,805,290, for a market share of 10.6 per cent.

Outside Europe, Groupe Renault achieved record sales in 2016, up 15.3 per cent on 2015 against growth of 5.2 per cent on the market as a whole. Volumes and market shares were up in all regions.

“In 2016 we sold 3.18 million vehicles worldwide, setting a new sales record,” Thierry Koskas, member of the executive committee and group executive VP for sales and marketing, said.

“Our strategy of product range renewal and geographic expansion, under way for several years now, has proven to be successful. It enables the Groupe Renault to progress significantly in terms of volume and market share in each region.”