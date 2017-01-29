Standing out

Michael Debono Ltd has launched the new Toyota C-HR in Malta.

The C-HR remains remarkably true to the general features of the concept-cars that attracted so much public attention in Paris in 2014 and in Frankfurt in 2015. Its coupe-like lines are a testimony to the resolve of its designers to create a style that stands out in the Toyota range, and to establish a new direction among mid-sized crossovers.

With the C-HR, Toyota targets a singular customer profile. Predominantly driven by emotional considerations, these customers want individuality and to be the first to try new experiences and products. Style and quality are essential considerations and the car is an extension of their personality.

Inspired by what he learned from meeting with these customers, C-HR chief engineer Hiroyuki Koba focused persistently on their requirements throughout the development process, setting high demands for design and perceived quality.

The C-HR introduces a distinctive styling that brings newfound dynamism and sensuality to the crossover market, combining a coupe-like upper body with the powerful underpinnings of an SUV. Viewed from any angle, the C-HR’s combination of facetted gemstone-like shapes with fluid surfaces and elegantly integrated detailing create a delicate balance of precision and sensuality.

A new departure for Toyota, the interior styling represents a new sensual tech design concept combining high-tech functionality with a sensual and fashionable style. It embodies a driver-focused area within an airy, expansive cabin space, created by the seamless layered architecture of the instrument panel that continues through to the door trim with a stylish ornamentation and a piano black panel.

The driver-oriented area incorporates innovative details and intuitive, approachable high technology. All operating switchgear, and an eight-inch display audio touch-screen featuring a redesigned and improved HMI (Human Machine Interface) with Toyota’s Multimedia ’16 navigation platform and enhanced connected services, are slightly oriented towards the driver.

The C-HR can be equipped with a wide variety of features. As part of Toyota’s commitment to democratise advanced safety equipment, Toyota Safety Sense is standard across the range. The system includes a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering control, automatic high beam and road sign assist.

Top-of-the-range customers will be able to specify heated seats, a smart entry system, privacy glass, bespoke upholstery including part-leather seats, Toyota’s revolutionary S-IPA system (Simple Intelligent Park Assist), 18-inch alloy wheels and bi-tone metallic paintwork.

The Toyota C-HR is equipped with an engine-range that is designed to deliver the fluent, engaging driving behaviour that its customers are looking for. This is most powerfully expressed by the segment-unique, range-topping, full hybrid version, the intrinsic characteristics of which guarantee a smooth, jolt-free ride.