Old favourite, new generation

One of the most iconic nameplates in the global auto industry, the Ford Fiesta was first launched four decades ago and since then, nearly 18 million have been sold worldwide.

Fiesta also has been Europe’s top-selling small car for the past four successive years and the number two best-selling car overall in six of the last seven years.

The next-generation Ford Fiesta – the world’s most technologically-advanced small car – was recently unveiled at Ford’s European home in Cologne, Germany.

“As the small car segment continues to diversify, our next-generation Fiesta will deliver an option for every driver – from downsizing customers who want big-car quality in a small car package, to growing numbers of crossover consumers – reinforcing our product diversity and growth potential in the important B-segment of the European market,” said Jim Farley, executive vice president and president, Ford of Europe.

The next-generation Fiesta – the eighth generation of the car – is single-sourced for European customers from Ford’s Cologne assembly plant, the current home of Ford Fiesta production.

The decision to build the car in Cologne was part of an innovative agreement signed in 2015 between Ford and the German Works Council which involves more flexible work rules.

The agreement included moving to a two-shift pattern and other efficiency measures which – together with the Cologne plant’s skilled workforce, productivity and high quality – will ensure next-generation Fiesta production will be globally competitive.

The next-generation Fiesta was launched at the Ford Go Further 2016 event in Cologne to an audience of more than 4,000 Ford employees, Ford dealers, international journalists, fans as well as dignitaries.

The new Fiesta will be available in Malta by the end of this year.