Legend makes right turn
AC Cobra to return in right-hand-drive guise.
The AC Cobra will soon return in right-hand-drive form.
Although the British brand has been building the latest version of the Cobra – the Mk VI –since 2012, this will be the first time it will be offered with right-hand drive. The Mk VI is built by hand in Germany, and boasts a 6.2-litre V8 that produces 434bhp. The result is a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a 173mph top speed.
The car is fully homologated for worldwide sales and meets current emission standards.
