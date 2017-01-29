Legend makes right turn

The AC Cobra will soon return in right-hand-drive form.

Although the British brand has been building the latest version of the Cobra – the Mk VI –since 2012, this will be the first time it will be offered with right-hand drive. The Mk VI is built by hand in Germany, and boasts a 6.2-litre V8 that produces 434bhp. The result is a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a 173mph top speed.

The car is fully homologated for worldwide sales and meets current emission standards.