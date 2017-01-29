Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 00:01 by

PA

Legend makes right turn

AC Cobra to return in right-hand-drive guise.

The AC Cobra will soon return in right-hand-drive form.

Although the British brand has been building the latest version of the Cobra – the Mk VI –since 2012, this will be the first time it will be offered with right-hand drive. The Mk VI is built by hand in Germany, and boasts a 6.2-litre V8 that produces 434bhp. The result is a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a 173mph top speed.

The car is fully homologated for worldwide sales and meets current emission standards.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. An offbeat take on in-car living

  2. Against all odds

  3. Capturing performance

  4. World sales record

  5. Standing out

  6. Old favourite, new generation

  7. Wild about jaguars

  8. A year of strong sales

  9. A strong commitment

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed