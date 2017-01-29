It’s a thriller

In the racing video game Forza Horizon 3, players can now drive the Mercedes-AMG GT R along snow-covered roads and on icy slopes in the new Blizzard Mountain expansion.

In late December, game developer Turn 10 Studios & Playground Games released a video game featuring the Mercedes-AMG GT R as it dances through the game’s beautiful winter landscape. Right on time for the winter season, Turn 10 Studios & Playground Games has introduced Blizzard Mountain, the first downloadable content expansion for the Windows 10 and Xbox One game Forza Horizon 3. As the name suggests, players can put their vehicles and driving talent to the test on a trip to the peak of Blizzard Mountain, competing in blizzard races and other winter weather challenges.

The DLC also provides players with the opportunity to take part in the new Snow Drift bucket list challenge, featuring the Mercedes-AMG GT R from the expansion Logitech G Car Pack. In this challenge, players must complete 50 drift skills on ice and snow in under four minutes in order to successfully reach the goal.

Game developers commemorated the challenge in a cool and festive video showing the Mercedes-AMG GT R dancing through the snow to the tune of Tchaikovsky’s famous Waltz of the Flowers from the Nutcracker Suite.