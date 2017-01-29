Five decades later

There is a 50-year difference between the Seat 850 and the new Ibiza. Five decades have gone by from the car that was made as an improvement to the Seat 600 and the brand’s highly iconic car, of which nearly five and a half million have been sold after being on the market continuously for more than 32 years. After all this time, cars have evolved in many ways.

The Ibiza has up to 430 litres of boot capacity. The boot on the 850, however, only holds 175 litres, leaving barely enough room for two small suitcases. In addition, it is located at the front of the vehicle. Boots are currently positioned at the rear, which is better suited “for comfort as well as for safety”, Isidre López, head of the Seat Historic Car collection, said.

A common characteristic of today’s cars is a very resistant car body to protect the occupants. The interior space is also important. On the 850, you can touch the passenger side window from the driver’s seat with an outstretched arm. The Ibiza, on the other hand, is 18 centimetres wider, which increases the sense of safety.

The design of the Ibiza enables it to consume less because the car offers less air resistance, unlike the 850. The 90 hp 1.4 TDI Seat Ibiza consumes on average 3.6 litres per 100km, while the figure on the 850 is double that, at seven litres.

On the 850 the seats were a thin structure with no headrest, covered with cloth. Now, however, they are like armchairs that give 80 per cent support and with a structure that supports the lower back and the neck.

On the 850, the steering box is much slower, so you have to turn the steering wheel several times to move the wheel, causing undue strain and effort on your arms. On the Ibiza, on the other hand, the steering wheel is very easy to operate. And the reason, López said, is that this car “has been designed to make driving effortless”.