Capturing performance

Already recognised as the most dynamically capable, performance-focused Jaguar, the F-Type sports car continues to evolve, with a fresh look, state-of-the-art infotainment system and world-first ReRun app that combines vehicle data with GoPro video to enhance the driving experience.

Since its launch in 2012, Jaguar’s all-aluminium two-seater has firmly established itself as the best-selling sports car in its segment in its home market and has won nearly 160 awards worldwide. The unrivalled balance of seductive design, stunning performance and outstanding dynamics has always made the F-Type unique, in a range that has evolved to include Coupé bodystyles, manual transmissions and intelligent all-wheel drive.

The new F-Type range offers even more driver-focused technology and a broader model range than ever, comprising 28 derivatives from the purist appeal of the rear-wheel drive, 340PS F-Type to the 200mph, all-wheel drive F-Type SVR – Jaguar’s all-weather supercar.

Every F-Type now features the Touch Pro infotainment system. Its super-fast responses, intuitive tablet-style operation, intelligent navigation functions such as Share ETA and online services such as real-time traffic and live weather reports make every journey more rewarding and put a world of information at the driver’s fingertips.

True enthusiasts will be able to capture and share their driving experiences using the new ReRun app developed in collaboration with GoPro. In a world-first, ReRun combines real-time video from the driver’s GoPro with key vehicle performance data including speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force and g force. The high quality video – including unique highlights sections – can be downloaded to the driver’s smartphone and shared on social media.