A strong commitment

Last year was a great one for Opel, represented in Malta by Motors Inc. Ltd. When the brand published the first photos of the Opel GT Concept, the reaction on the internet was overwhelming – the Opel community celebrated the sports car of the future even before the world premiere.

That took place at the Geneva Motor Show and brought the beautiful two-seater the Car of the Show title. Also in Geneva, the new Opel Astra was elected European Car of the Year 2016 by the expert jury. By this time, the new Astra was already on the way to becoming a bestseller – to date more than 300,000 units of the compact hatchback and station wagon have been ordered.

In November, Opel then made its strategy for the next year public. ‘7 in 17’ is the name of the model offensive with seven premieres in 2017.

“Seven new models in one single year – Opel’s never had a year like this before! 2017 will be a great year for our brand. Not only because there are so many new cars, but also because they are stunning, each one a star in its segment,” Opel CEO Dr Karl-Thomas Neumann said.

Summing up, Dr Neumann added: “We announced the biggest model offensive in the company’s history and we keep our promises: 29 new models from 2016 until 2020. I would like to thank our customers, our internet community and everyone interested in the Opel brand a fantastic 2017.”

