Youth hit by car in Paceville

3am accident leaves 18-year-old grievously injured

An 18-year-old Rabat youth was grievously injured early this morning after he was hit by a car in St Julian's. 

The accident happened at 3.15am on St George's Road, when a 36-year-old Birkirkara man driving a BMW 320D towards Paceville hit the pedestrian.

An ambulance took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed that his injuries are grievous.

Police say they are investigating further.  

