What's on today's newspapers

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a report that priests are confused by Maltese bishops' new guidelines allowing divorced and remarried Catholics to receive communion.

The Malta Independent on Sunday writes that Air Malta is to issue an early retirement scheme for pilots and cabin crew, with the airline believed to have 35 unneeded pilots.

Malta Today cites one of its surveys as indicating that the Nationalist Party has taken a two-point lead in Gozo, with the Labour Party losing 10 per cent of its 2013 Gozitan vote.

It-Torca reports that a route for an eventual gas pipeline connecting Malta to Sicily will have been mapped out by the summer.

Il-Mument cites Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, who said that the Nationalist Party's ongoing 2017 Gozo convention will lead to the PN offering the best proposals for Gozo a political party has ever offered.

Illum leads with news that the teachers' union is hoping to wrap up talks concerning a collective agreement for 7,000 teachers by March.