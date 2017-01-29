Role models sought as Africa4U awards come to Malta

Tony Tokunbo Fernandez is holding the Africa4U awards with the African Media Association. Photo: Starr Radio UK

Some months after his arrival in Malta, Regis decided to follow American media only, where he could see black people taking an active part in social debates.

Before heading out for his daily routine, the African migrant would watch American TV to empower himself against any racist he would meet on the way.

On American media, he sees black journalists, lawyers, students, activists, senators, opinionists and artists, and this is what Regis wishes to see in Malta.

He says there are several valuable black minds in this country who are not given a voice, which is, after all, a loss for the community.

His comments come ahead of the Africa4U awards that are being held for the first time in Malta by Tony Tokunbo Fernandez and the African Media Association.

The awards ceremony will take place next month, coinciding with Black History Month.

I’m looking for achievers making a positive difference through selfless contributions to society... It’s important they’re looked up to as role models, setting the pace through example, hard work and leadership

Black History Month, observed annually in the United States and Canada in February and in October in the UK, is held in remembrance of important people and landmark events in the history of the African diaspora.

Asked why it was important to celebrate Black History Month in Malta, a country in which the integration of African communities is something relatively new, Mr Fernandez notes that such countries sometimes needed it the most. “The challenge then becomes to educate, empower and encourage new ways of doing things to highlight the importance of community cohesion, working together and growing together,” he adds.

Mr Fernandez has organised the Africa4U awards in Nigeria, the US, Germany and Holland, among other countries. He would like to kick off these small-scale award initiatives in Malta, as he believes that they are a positive way of promoting community cohesion on the island.

“All I’m looking for in the nominees is achievers with success stories who are making a positive difference to the country they live in through selfless contributions to society.

“They can come from any background or profession, but it’s important that they’re looked up to as role models, setting the pace through example, hard work and leadership,” he said.

The winner will be announced on February 3.