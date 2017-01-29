Watch: One dead as car explodes in Marsa

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 9.40am

A person was killed after a car exploded in Marsa this morning, police have said.

The explosion happened on Triq Ħal Qormi, close to Maltapost headquarters, at around 8.10am today.

Police sources said the explosion was most likely caused by a car bomb.

Bomb disposal experts, a medical crew and forensics team are all on the scene. The road has been temporarily closed to traffic, with debris from the explosion scattered across the road.

Last year, three separate car bomb incidents shook the nation, although police sources said they do not believe the incidents were linked.

The first, in January 2016, killed a man as he was driving along the Marsascala bypass. A second car bomb went off in Marsa in September, leaving the driver without legs. The third car bomb of 2016 went off early on a Monday morning in October, with the explosion ripping apart a car in Buġibba and killing its 67-year-old driver.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli