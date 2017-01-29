Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 07:10

Motorcyclist grievously hurt at Gozo motorcross track

20-year-old rushed to Gozo General Hospital

The man was at the Nadur motorcross track when he got hurt. This is a file photo.

A motorcyclist was grievously injured in an accident at the Gozo motocross track in Nadur yesterday afternoon, police said. 

The 20-year-old Xagħra resident was driving a motorbike on the track at the time of the accident.

Police rushed to the scene at 4pm and an ambulance took the victim to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. 

Magistrate Paul Coppini has ordered an inquiry into the accident. Police enquiries continue. 

