Gozo Channel's Malita back in action this week
Routine 5-year haul will cost close to €500,000
Gozo Channel’s ferry, the mv Malita, is undergoing extensive maintenance works at Palumbo Shipyard and is set to sail back into action on Thursday.
The 15-year-old vessel, the youngest in a fleet of three, entered Dock 4 earlier this month for its routine five-year overhaul that will cost close to half a million euros.
“We normally try to dry-dock the ships during the quieter months to minimise the inconvenience to the public,” Gozo Channel senior engineering manager Sammy Grech said, adding that the two other ships were operating more frequently to compensate for Malita’s absence.
The Malita was undergoing works on the propulsion system, repairs on the hull as well as paintwork to ensure the vessel’s proper functioning and reliability.
