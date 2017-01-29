AD expresses concern about measures taken by Donald Trump

Alternattiva Demokratika has written to UK ambassador Kathleen Hill asking her to convey to her government its great concern at several measures taken by US President Donald Trump in the first week of his Presidency.

The US President has issued an order to to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The order was late yesterday blocked by a federal judge who said stranded travellers could stay in the country.

He has also spoken in favour of the reintroduction of torture techniques.

“These measures spread hatred, foster division and endanger the concept of peace amongst peoples. We will continue to support all peace loving Americans in their fight against these first senseless decisions taken by President Trump,” it said.

AD also invited Prime Minister Muscat and Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil to express their disappointment at the measures.

Chairman Arnold Cassola said: "The isolationist, protectionist and confrontational policies being adopted by President Trump not only go against the concept of basic human dignity but even pose a threat to peace and security nearer home, with the risk of increasing migration flows in the Mediterranean as well as encouraging reactions of brutal terrorist organisations operating in the region.

“Maltese political leaders should sound their worries in unison against some of the senseless decisions being taken by President Trump," he said.