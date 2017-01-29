Photo of the week
Scientists have gone “rogue”. In response to the Trump administration placing restrictions on government funded agencies and scientists engaging with the public many twitter media accounts have added “rogue” versions to resist. The movement harks to a similar resistance that rebels from the Star Wars franchise performed against the empire. The hope is that Trump’s administration will also have a self-destruct button in the new government.
