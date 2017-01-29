Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 06:48

Photo of the week

Photo: Live Science/Twitter www.livescience.com/57651-rogue-science-on-twitter.html

Photo: Live Science/Twitter www.livescience.com/57651-rogue-science-on-twitter.html

Scientists have gone “rogue”. In response to the Trump administration placing restrictions on government funded agencies and scientists engaging with the public many twitter media accounts have added “rogue” versions to resist. The movement harks to a similar resistance that rebels from the Star Wars franchise performed against the empire. The hope is that Trump’s administration will also have a self-destruct button in the new government.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Girls see themselves less talented than...

  2. Pink free with The Sunday Times

  3. Canine gastritis: upset stomach

  4. How well do you know your teen?

  5. A daughter's tribute to a green finger

  6. Malta’s newest insect

  7. Myth Debunked: Do humans have...

  8. Photo of the week

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed