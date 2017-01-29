Malta’s newest insect

David Mifsud examining a plant near his laboratory at the University of Malta. Photo: Edward Duca

Insects make the world go round. They pollinate flowers and crops yet gobble them up at the same time. There are over one million species worldwide with 6,000 to 8,000 of them found on the Maltese Islands. Among those, David Mifsud (Institute of Earth System, University of Malta), has just discovered a new species.

Dr Mifsud’s love for insects began at an early age. As part of his doctorate, he revised 30 new species from South East Asia and the African Tropical Region. Since then his research has never stopped. His latest discovery is the gall midge (Asphodylia scopuli) that causes pea-like growths on an endemic saltbush plant.

Another interesting species identified from Dr Mifsud’s field sample is the asexually reproducing booklouse (Peripsocus stagnivagus). The eggs produced do not need to be fertilised and are normally all females, but the finding of a male in Malta linked the species to that found in the Palearctic and the new world.

Apart from the latest discovery, Dr Mifsud has also described around 1,800 insect species. He did this by gathering samples of the insects and then identifying them according to their distinguishing characteristics. For this, a key, which is a tool that can be used to identify species, is usually used. The process of identification can be difficult as with some species little is known.

Insects are vital to safeguard nature since they pollinate flowers and crops, control pests, and consume waste material. Insects are the most abundant animal on the Maltese islands. Failing to study and understand this group would leave a big gap in understanding the local environment.

Without understanding, saving our environment would be even harder. This research also gives better understanding of how the species interacts with other animals, also vital to under-stand environmental impact – knowledge is key.

