The failures of Barack Obama

I refer to Kristina Chetcuti’s column entitled ‘Who is the winner?’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, January 15), where she said: “Whatever Barack Obama’s political failures – and sadly there were many – I will...”.

I would be much obliged if Ms Chetcuti could list these many failures of President Obama so that I, and other readers, can compare this list to what Anthony Manduca, whom I greatly respect, wrote in the same issue of The Sunday Times of Malta.

It should be an illuminating exercise.