Advert
Sunday, January 29, 2017, 00:01 by

Philip Bonello, Paola

The failures of Barack Obama

I refer to Kristina Chetcuti’s column entitled ‘Who is the winner?’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, January 15), where she said: “Whatever Barack Obama’s political failures – and sadly there were many – I will...”.

I would be much obliged if Ms Chetcuti could list these many failures of President Obama so that I, and other readers, can compare this list to what Anthony Manduca, whom I greatly respect, wrote in the same issue of The Sunday Times of Malta.

It should be an illuminating exercise.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. It pays to walk

  2. The answer to AIDS

  3. Negative impact

  4. Independent arbitrator

  5. Dangerous pavements

  6. The Maltese are enslaved by their cars

  7. Making Malta’s presidency work for...

  8. The failures of Barack Obama

  9. Civilisation under attack

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed