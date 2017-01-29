The failures of Barack Obama
I refer to Kristina Chetcuti’s column entitled ‘Who is the winner?’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, January 15), where she said: “Whatever Barack Obama’s political failures – and sadly there were many – I will...”.
I would be much obliged if Ms Chetcuti could list these many failures of President Obama so that I, and other readers, can compare this list to what Anthony Manduca, whom I greatly respect, wrote in the same issue of The Sunday Times of Malta.
It should be an illuminating exercise.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.