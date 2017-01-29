The Maltese are enslaved by their cars

New analysis shows that traffic is costing the Maltese economy €200 million per year. The Maltese are sadly Europe’s worst-hit victims of a generational urban-planning fiasco.

All one needs to do is look at the statistics and their paradoxical consequences: Malta is the most car-dependent nation in the EU but with the shortest commuting distances. Our country has the highest road density network in the EU but the second worst roads in the whole EU. Malta has the highest vehicles per capita, but the lowest car occupancy rates in the EU.

It is estimated that 75 per cent of the cars you see on the road contain only their drivers. Malta has the lowest cycling rates in the EU and poor rankings for cycling safety. Private car domination has left Malta with very few pedestrian and bicycle access; Malta is not owned by the people, but by their cars.

This has led to narrower pavements with wider roads and waistlines; the Maltese are also Europe’s most obese. Inadequate infrastructure forces the Maltese to use their cars for even the shortest of journeys.

Due to fear of their own lives most Maltese are unable to walk, cycle or use motorcycles and are forced to use their cars as a form of protective armour.

Car use indoctrination begins at a young age with many children being transported to school by their parents who have few alternatives.

The most depressing statistics show that the Maltese are fully aware of our infrastructure failure. Out of all EU Member States, the Maltese are most likely to say that road congestion (97 per cent), noise (92 per cent) and air pollution (95 per cent) are important problems.

Three-quarters of Maltese encounter the most problems when travelling within cities; yet again, the highest in Europe.

Instead of more bus lanes and disincentives towards car use, our overloaded infrastructure has to handle over 200 new vehicles per week.

Einstein’s definition of insanity is “doing the same thing and expecting the same results”. Therefore the solutions do not necessarily involve the construction of new roads as is the typical approach. Lest we forget, Malta already holds the record for the most built-up country in the EU.

The Maltese people are the victims of this colossal failure and we are all well aware of it. With such a profound effect on the quality of life and €200 million lost annually; if this isn’t Malta’s top priority, then all hope is lost.