At the moral crossroads

Many agree that we live at a time when science is taking an ever-increasing linear and progressive direction never seen before in the history of mankind. This has given citizens of many countries the possibility of deciding on sensitive life and death issues such as IVF, surrogacy, cloning, euthanasia, assisted suicide and abortion, to mention a few.

In Malta IVF legislation was introduced in 2012 and, like what happened in other European countries, other reproductive technology practices such as surrogacy might be introduced locally in the near future.

Medical practices that deal with life and death confront society with serious bioethical principles, issues and cases which the Maltese legislator (Parliament) has to deal with when passing laws. This includes matters such as how to deal with the myriad legal and moral complexities for which no law in the world can claim full-proof protection.

For instance, is it right not to divulge the name of the person who donated sperm for IVF purposes? Is it not an insult to the child born of an anonymous sperm donor not to know his genetic and biological father? Is it right to dispose of frozen embroyos? Does the law contemplate cases where sperm and egg are imported from a foreign country in order to be used for IVF locally?

Are women aware enough of the health risks (both physical and psychological) before they undergo IVF treatment cycles? What are the legal implications of having donor sperm of a person who had passed away and wanted to remain anonymous? What about the rights of the unborn children and frozen embroyos. Do they have a legal voice to defend them?

The above are just a few challenging and not easy-to-answer questions that come to mind. The pros and cons of every practice must be considered before introduing such practices on the local scene.

The heart-wrenching lessons from other countries across the European and American continent might surely alarm sensitive people. We see rich gay personalities and celebrites using surrogacy to ‘buy’ children. It seems that there is no limit where to draw a line.

There have been many cases where surrogacy is used more as a business concern for the surrogate mother who uses her womb as a means for the rental and sale of babies.

It is no little wonder that many in America and around the globe await with great anticipation the appointment of judges to the American Supreme Court that is bound to defend the Consititution of America. A pro-life and sensitive Supreme Court will affect not only all American states but will have a cascading effect on Europe and the whole world.

All these issues beg address, and indeed if utilitarians consider babies as a commodity (a means to an end) to increase their happiness at the cost of the unborn and claim a right to impose their moral dictat on others, the Christian Church and other religions have a moral obligation to speak out and defend life and the unborn and ensure that such practices are checked using the finest moral, ethical and religious values.

It is hoped that America will also prove to be a moral and ethical superpower in this regard and a shining example for other countries to follow.