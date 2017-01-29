Effects of exercise on genes

‘Genetics’ is a frequently coined word in exercise and fitness, and perhaps even more so in the world of competitive sport. When we think of genetics we tend to perceive something fixed and immutable, a predetermined code that dictates everything we are and ever will be. Commenting on genetics particularly in relation to achievements, capabilities and goals has prompted many an animated and controversial debate, and expressions along the lines of, “Oh of course she can achieve that... it’s in her genetics...”

Used in this way, however, the topic of genetics can represent a very slippery slope indeed. If we start putting other people’s abilities to win gold medals for instance, purely down to genetics, then it starts becoming very easy not only to belittle those accomplishments, but also to convince ourselves that we can’t do it too, on account of us not sharing the same illusive genetic code. Firstly, it should really be considered that no sports person has probably ever won a gold medal in world class competition without a pretty healthy dose of blood, sweat and tears to compliment their natural ability, so strictly speaking it simply isn’t all about genetics and natural talent. Secondly, when it comes to the limitations set by our natural potential, it should be considered that winning Olympic medals is one thing, while achieving the far more humble goals many of us actually aspire to in reality is quite another matter altogether.

Improving our health, getting in shape, losing fat and gaining muscle mass are all goals that are achievable for healthy individuals as long as the right approaches to exercise and nutrition are employed. Some might take longer than others or have to try harder, but in the end, most of us will get to where we want to go in terms of these relatively realistic targets.

It’s not what we’re born with as such, but what we do with it that counts. That might sound like an oversimplification, and in a sense it is, because it’s not all as simple as the classic nature/nurture debate either. When we talk about genetics, we often find ourselves making certain assumptions about how they work, essentially making the assumptions themselves our limitations, and not the genes we inherit.

No sports person has probably ever won a gold medal in world class competition without a pretty healthy dose of blood, sweat and tears so it simply isn’t all about genetics and natural talent

When we hear the acronym DNA, we can picture those wonderful double helix spirals that are so often used to illustrate the famous molecule. It is in fact a code, indeed an inherited code. If the code was likened to an instruction manual dictating how processes in the machine that is our body must occur, then genes could be seen as the individual sections tackling different aspects of the machine’s operation. For example, certain genes might determine your maximum height or the colour of your hair, so the specific cells in your body, just like obedient workers following the instruction manual properly, will interact chemically with these genes when their time comes to manage your bone growth, or produce your hair. Of course various external environmental factors could always interfere with these processes, but your body will generally follow the instructions as best it can.

This is where other terms like ‘gene expression’ and ‘gene activation’ come in to the picture. Ultimately, the information contained in your genes must be expressed and actualised. When thinking of the topic of genetics in this way, it becomes evident that not all of our genes are actually needed, ever turned on, or ever ultimately expressed, depending on the things we do throughout our lives.

If the instructional manual of your mobile phone contains a section on how to change your ringtone, and you are perfectly happy with the one you’ve already got, then that section will never technically be used or expressed in terms of your phone ever actually having a different ringtone. Just because a given functionality is there, it doesn’t mean it will necessarily be used, only that it can be if called upon.

Recent research by sport and exercise scientists has investigated the effects of exercise on genetic expression, and found that the responsiveness of particular genes is indeed altered by the incoming chemical signals physical activity causes. By exercising therefore, you are essentially changing the way your body works right down to the genetic level, initiating a cascade of physiological processes, ultimately representing a positive feedback loop.

This cycle in turn leads to increased responsiveness and ultimately better results. Things suddenly don’t seem so fixed, immutable and limiting anymore. Studies have shown for instance, that cardiovascular training results in the activation of genes responsible for the production of fat-burning proteins.

This is just one of the many reasons to hit the gym or simply start pursuing a more active lifestyle. Remember that it’s rarely worth thinking about limitations or oversimplifying the effects or implications of exercise. It’s not all about burning calories for instance, and to assume a given period of time spent cycling on a bike is equivalent to ‘burning’ one slice of cake for sake of argument, we actually undermine the very real and positive adaptations occurring in the body at a deep and fundamental level. Genetics aren’t the reason to shy away from pursuing your goals, they are precisely the reason you should.

[email protected]