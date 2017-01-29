“Maintaining a healthy marital relationship is one of the key elements to foster security in our children,” said Marlene Cauchi at the seventh annual conference organised by the Gozo Diocese Family Commission. The theme for this year’s conference was Kif jaraw jagħmlu! Ir-relazzjoni ta’ bejn il-koppja taffetwa l-ulied (Children see, children do! The relationship between parents affects their children).

Dr Cauchi, a counselling psychologist and University lecturer, with experience in family therapy both locally and abroad, explained how we are all strongly influenced by the emotional atmosphere which characterises our upbringing and how in turn our relationship or lack of relationship with our spouse affects our children.

She explained how babies and young children are emotionally and psychologically very much like sponges, totally open and utterly undefended. Boundaries that can help protect them from the full emotional impact of interacting with significant others are not yet in place. She added that within this context children are particularly sensitive and directly influenced by the way their parents interact between them and with them.

Dr Cauchi urged parents to develop skills in conflict management as inter-parental conflict remains one of the top three concerns of children.

Concluding the event, Fr Anton Teuma, the Gozo Bishop’s Delegate for the Family, encouraged participants to persevere in giving priority to their ongoing formation as this can be an effective and empowering tool in tackling the challenges of parenthood.